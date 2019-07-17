Police: Unlicensed teen slams into garage, injures sleeping man

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An unlicensed 15-year-old driver crashed the pickup truck he was driving into the garage door of a home in Escondido Tuesday and severely injured a 36-year-old man who was sleeping inside, police said.

The teen was pulling up to the garage of a home in the 1700 block of South Maple Street at about 5:05 p.m. when he failed to put the truck in park and then hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the truck to crash into the metal garage door, which fell on the man inside, according to Lt. Scott Walters of the Escondido Police Department.

Escondido Fire Department paramedics freed the man from underneath the damaged garage door. The victim suffered severe injuries to his back and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Walters said.

Alcohol or drugs were not considered to be factors in the crash.

It was unclear if the teen driver was cited, and police released no information about the driver’s relationship to the victim.