Photos: Fabulous hats turn heads at Del Mar Opening Day

DEL MAR, Calif. — Wednesday was Opening Day at the Del Mar Racetrack, and it wouldn’t have be complete without the annual head-turning hat contest.

Hats from the simple to most outrageous could be seen across the Playa de Mexico. Contestants competed in five categories: Best Racing Theme, Most Glamorous, Most Outrageous, Best Fascinator and Best Flowers.

Prizes varied from a grand prize with a value of over $1,750 — which includes a one-night stay at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, dinner for two, a gift basket and after-party tickets — to $100 for third place.