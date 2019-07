SAN DIEGO — For the second year in a row, Amazon Prime Video secured incredible property at San Diego Comic-Con, debuting three new shows: “Carnival Row,” “The Boys” and “Expanse.”

They created an amusement park-like setting where the general public can participate in their “activations,” or exhibits.

Mike Benson, director of marketing for Amazon Prime Video, gave FOX 5’s Misha Dibono a tour of the space:

