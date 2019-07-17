Man, woman found dead in Borrego Springs home

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — A man and a woman were found dead in a home in Borrego Springs Wednesday, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called out Wednesday morning to a home in the 2900 block of Double O Road after a neighbor reported that she had not seen the residents since Friday. When deputies and Borrego Springs Fire officials entered the home, they found two deceased adults, both with trauma to their bodies.

“There are no outstanding suspects at this time,” officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.