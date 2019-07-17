Deputies finally arrest man after lengthy North County chase

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An auto-theft suspect led deputies on a meandering road chase from Pauma Valley to unincorporated Escondido in a stolen pickup truck Wednesday, making a failed attempt to run away after the vehicle broke down.

The pursuit began shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Cole Grade Road and state Route 76.

The suspect fled over various rural roadways at speeds reaching about 80 mph, eventually winding up near Lawrence Welk Resort Village, where the truck he was driving quit running about 9:30 a.m., sheriff’s Lt. Todd Norton said.

“He ran it into the ground,” the lieutenant said.

At that point, the man jumped out of the disabled vehicle and ran off. Deputies gave chase, and the suspect surrendered without further incident a short time later, Norton said.

The arrestee’s name was not immediately available.