Comic-Con 2019 kicks off with Preview Night

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is just hours away from officially kicking off, but the crowds already swarmed the convention center for preview night and all the activities going on in Gaslamp Quarter Wednesday.

"This is my first preview night," said Viet Nguyen excitedly.

You could feel the energy and level of excitement packing the room as everyone got to take in the latest in comics, animation, movies, TV shows, games and more one day early.

"Take your time, don’t rush it. Enjoy it! It’s Comic-Con," said Michael Alley who traveled from Virginia to be there.

People were thankful to be beating the rush, but were already starting to look pretty packed. The longest lines were for screenings and different previews of movies or shows yet to be released.

Outside the convention center, people were already camped out waiting for access to "Hall H," where some of the biggest panels and presentations will be held this weekend.

"You’re going to be in a line. Comic-Con is like Disneyland on the busiest day of the year," said Lilly Holiday.

Comic-Con will open to anyone with general admission passes on Thursday at 10 a.m.