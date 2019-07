DEHESA, Calif. — A brush fire in the East County community of Dehesa has grown to 25 acres and prompted evacuations in the area, officials said Wednesday.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has issued evacuations for Vista De La Montana and Calle De Nicole.

“There is a report of structures threatened,” Cal Fire San Diego said in a tweet.

The fire is burning roughly two miles north of Sycuan Casino. By 5 p.m., the blaze was 5 percent contained.

