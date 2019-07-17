Beachgoers warned to avoid popular swimming spot in Mission Bay

Posted 8:31 PM, July 17, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:50PM, July 17, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Swimmers were advised Wednesday to avoid a portion of Mission Bay due to high bacteria levels.

The County of San Diego’s Department of Environmental Health issued a water contact for Bonita Cove because “bacteria may exceed health standards.”

A sign posted in the sand warned beachgoers that contact with water in the area “may cause illness.”

Some visitors were disappointed they couldn’t take a dip.

“It’s a little bit of a bummer especially since we’re visiting,” said Melissa Sanchez who lives in East Texas.

For those who missed the signs and got near the water, lifeguards were there to remind people to avoid contact with the water.

It’s not known when swimmers will be allowed to go in the water again.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.770862 by -117.249463.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.