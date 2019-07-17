Beachgoers warned to avoid popular swimming spot in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — Swimmers were advised Wednesday to avoid a portion of Mission Bay due to high bacteria levels.

The County of San Diego’s Department of Environmental Health issued a water contact for Bonita Cove because “bacteria may exceed health standards.”

A sign posted in the sand warned beachgoers that contact with water in the area “may cause illness.”

Some visitors were disappointed they couldn’t take a dip.

“It’s a little bit of a bummer especially since we’re visiting,” said Melissa Sanchez who lives in East Texas.

For those who missed the signs and got near the water, lifeguards were there to remind people to avoid contact with the water.

It’s not known when swimmers will be allowed to go in the water again.

SD County Beach Advisory issued for Bonita Cove – swim area, Mission Bay. More info at https://t.co/fvWGWvTDhb — SD County Beach Info (@SDBeachH2O) July 17, 2019

Popular swimming spot in Mission Beach off limits. Where, why and what comes next at 10 & 11 p.m. on Fox5. pic.twitter.com/LloFnj34u7 — Salvador (@SalvadorSDnews) July 18, 2019