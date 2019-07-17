× 15 kids rescued during junior lifeguard camp in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — More than a dozen kids were helped to shore by lifeguards when they were caught off-guard by a big swell at La Jolla Cove.

The mass-rescue happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when about 15 kids from a camp based out of Oceanside were hit by a series of large swells, pushing them toward the rocks, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.

Lifeguards, including some on boats and jet skis, circled the area and helped the kids get in without banging against the rocks in the rough surf. Bystanders also helped, including Will Owen, who was visiting the area when he heard cries for help.

“A mother shouted, ‘He needs help.’ I jumped in and grabbed the kid and pulled him out,” Owen said. “There was already lifeguards right behind me.”

No one was injured, SDFD’s Jose Ysea said, but the group was struggling to get back to shore on their own. Ysea said situations like Wednesday’s happen often. He stressed the importance of being in a group when out on the water.