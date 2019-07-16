What to see Sunday at Comic-Con

SUNDAY — By now you probably have sore feet and are sick to death of standing in lines and smelling body odor. But congratulate yourself because you’ve made it to the very last day of the San Diego Comic-Con International.

Today is the day, if you’re looking for deals on those “must have” items you’ve seen on the convention floor. You probably can get them at a discount (if the item is still there).

Hall H will probably be relatively easy to get into today, but still get in line early because fan favorite “Riverdale” will be there along with “Supernatural” which is ending after 15(!) seasons.

Here are the top picks for the day:

Even though Warner Bros. skipped Comic-Con this year, its comic book arm, DC Comics, still has a heavy presence. Today you can learn more about what’s ahead when DC publisher Dan Didio and his all-star roster of talent will talk comics. Room 6DE starting at 10 a.m.

Sometimes looking at the Comic-Con schedule, you’ll find a pleasant surprise. Someone you think wouldn’t be there is there. Today, Chef Duff Goldman of the Food Network will discuss why he loves Comic-Con and reflect on his experience with nerd culture. Grand 10&11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina starting at 10 a.m.

“Supernatural” takes a bow as it makes its final Comic-Con appearance in Hall H. The cast will answer questions and take a look back at why the show has lasted for 15 seasons. Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert will be on hand to also pull back the curtain for the upcoming season. Hall H starting at 10:30 a.m.

“Riverdale” has had a wacky ride since it premiered a few years ago. Now as Archie and the gang head into season four, will they have a normal senior year? Last year’s shocking flash forward didn’t look too good for Jughead. You’ll be able to ask KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse about what’s ahead. Hall H starting at 11:45 a.m.

Happy Comic-Con! See y’all next year!