What to see Saturday at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO — If you’re into celebrities, then Saturday is your must-go day at the San Diego Comic-Con International.

Besides seeing celebrities on panels, don’t be surprised if you see one or two walk past you on the convention floor. In addition, make sure you give a look closely at people in costumes, because celebrities such as Lupita Nyong’o, Jared Leto and Mark Ruffalo have been known to put on disguises to walk around and surprise unsuspecting fans.

Here are the must-see events of the day.

At the Horton Grand Theatre, you can see “Sesame Street Puppets Live” as the Muppet performers behind Big Bird, the Count, Grover, Bert and Oscar do live readings and improv sketches. Horton Grand Theatre starting at 11:30 a.m.

In Hall H, enter the Star Trek Universe once again. Sonequa Martin-Green and Tig Notaro of “Star Trek: Discovery” will talk about the upcoming season. And we’ll get a first look at “Star Trek: Picard,” as cast members come together for the series’ first Comic-Con. The panel will feature, Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadaway. Hall H starting at 11 a.m.

Fox’s “The Simpsons” is now 30 years old and shows no signs of slowing down. Meet the creator Matt Groening and the cast, Al Jean, Mike B. Anderson, Stephanie Gillis, and Yeardley Smith. Ballroom 20 at noon.

“The Good Place” is ending after next season. Hear from Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto about why this show resonated with fans and what to expect in its final season. Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront Hotel starting at noon.

Jeepers! Can you believe that Scooby Doo is 50! For five decades the gang of Mystery Inc. — Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy (we’re ignoring Scrappy) — have entertained audiences. Now celebrate with the Great Dane as he enters his 51st year with some of the voice cast and stars of the franchise. Room 6A starting at 12:30 p.m.

Actor George Takei is best known for his role as Mr. Sulu on the original “Star Trek.” But now he’s at the Con to discuss a serious and shameful subject from U.S. history: the Japanese internment camps of World War II. In his memoir “They Called Us Enemy,” he recalls being one of 120,000 Japanese Americans being held against their will during WWII. You’ll hear from the man himself and why he chose a graphic novel to tell this story. Room 25ABC starting at 1 p.m.

Fans of HBO’s “Westworld” will have to wait until 2020 for it to return. But that doesn’t stop the cast from making a special Con appearance to tell the audience what they hope will happen. Stars Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, and Jeffrey Wright will all be there to answer any and all questions. Hall H starting at 1:15 p.m.

Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein and Mike Henry have been voicing the characters of “Family Guy” for 20 years now. As the Fox show gets ready for Season 21, the cast will take a look back at some of its favorite episodes and share some behind-the-scenes stories. Ballroom 20 starting at 1:40 p.m.

If you’re a child of the ’70s, you probably tuned in at some point to one of Sid and Marty Krofft’s shows. The brothers, now both in their 80s, are coming to the Con to talk about their iconic shows, including “H.R. Pufnstuf” which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The panel is moderated by David Arquette and Greg Garcia. Room 23ABC starting at 2 p.m.

The crew of the U.S.S. Orville will be stopping at the Con to thank fans for giving their show another season. Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Mark Jackson and Chad L. Coleman all star in the Fox show now headed into year three. Ballroom 20 starting at 3 p.m.

In 1969, PBS had an original idea: using TV to educate kids. That idea turned into “Sesame Street,” which now celebrates its 50th anniversary. The show now airs on HBO, but the spirit and the fun are still the same. Fans can meet Sonia Manzano, Matt Vogel, Eric Jacobson and Ryan Dillon. They play Maria, Big Bird, Grover and Elmo on the show. Room 6BCF starting at 2:45 p.m.

In 2012, the CW introduced its version of Oliver Queen/Arrow to the TV universe. The show “Arrow” would go on to spawn several spinoffs and create what is known as the Arrowverse. But this fall, “Arrow” will come to an end with season eight. Join Stephen Amell and other cast members as they say so-long to the Comic-Con crowd. Ballroom 20 starting at 3:30 p.m.

Entertainment Weekly hosts “Women Who Kick Ass” each year with what they consider strong women who have made a difference in Hollywood that year. This year’s class consists of Shohreh Aghdashloo, Freema Agyeman, Betty Gilpin, Ruby Rose and Cobie Smulders. They will open up about the privilege of playing women that redefine the rules. Hall H starting at 4 p.m.

One fictional woman who kicked butt this year was Supergirl. Her show dealt with racism, fear and hate. Now in season five, a new threat looms on the horizon. Will her strength be enough? Join Melissa Benoist and other cast members to see what lies ahead. Ballroom 20 starting at 4:15 p.m.

Cress Williams stars as “Black Lightning,” a man who fights to save his city from crime and corruption. But he’s not doing it alone as his wife, and two daughters join in the fight and make it a family affair. Now in season three, the family may face its biggest threat yet. Ballroom 20 starting at 5 p.m.

Marvel Studios skipped Comic-Con last year. But now they are back with a vengeance. “Avengers: Endgame” changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. Now see what is in store for Phase Four. No guests have been announced, because Marvel likes to keep things a surprise. But I wouldn’t be shocked if Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek or Robert Downey Jr. appear. Jolie and Hayek are attached to Marvel’s “The Eternals,” which is rumored to be the next big team movie Marvel produces. And Robert Downey Jr. is the man who started the MCU with “Iron Man,” so he may come to say goodbye. Hall H starting at 5:45 p.m.

Never underestimate the power of fans. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” was toast until a huge outcry saved the show at the last minute. Now Universal brings the cast to say thank you. Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller star. Room 6BCF starting at 7:45 p.m.

In Ballroom 20 after dark, everyone gets to be a star during “NX on Netflix Presents the Comic-Con 2019 Masquerade.” See cosplay at its finest as people compete for cash prizes. Ballroom 20 starting at 8:30 p.m.