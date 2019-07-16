Road closures near Convention Center to take effect for Comic-Con

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Comic-Con International San Diego is still a day away, but the streets are already filling up with travelers eager to start the experience. Along with the crowds comes some reminders for safety and getting around during the four-day event.

By Tuesday evening, most of Gaslamp Quarter was under construction, ready to be transformed for the 4-day event.

Preview night starts Wednesday, so that means road closures will too.

Be on the look out for signs and road blocks all over downtown, mainly along Harbor Drive where the entire street between First Avenue and Park Boulevard will be closed to all vehicle traffic for big portions of the day during Comic-Con.

The closures are planned for:

Wednesday, July 17 from 3 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 18 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, July 19 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 21 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rideshare scooters and bikes are expected to slow to 3 miles per hour in the Gaslamp area. There is also a free shuttle service to the convention center leaving from dozens of locations throughout San Diego.

People are expected to show a valid Comic-Con 2019 badge to be in the area directly surrounding the convention center.

Nearly 200,000 visitors will flood the area, so police are taking proper precautions as well. There will be extra officers both in uniform and not, designated to inside the convention center and surrounding areas.

Comic-Con officially starts Thursday at 10 a.m.