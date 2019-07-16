Opening Day after-party offers dancing, food and cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Opening day for the Del Mar racing season is Wednesday, July 17, and the official after-party is taking place once again at L' Auberge Del Mar.

Hundreds will join in on the dancing, food and cocktails after the first day of horse racing. This year, you can enter to win tickets to the KAABOO music festival by posting a photo of yourself with the new artwork in the restaurant with the hashtags #Laubergedelmar #kaaboodelmar.

Heather Lake takes a look at some of the hats that will be available at the pop-up shop in the hotel lobby.