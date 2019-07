Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. -- The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe is hosting a one-of-a-kind Opening Day after-party. The lawn of the Inn will be transformed into a VIP-style party with acrobats, dancing, live music, food and cocktails. The 'Hats, Heels and Hooves' party benefits After the Finish Line, a national organization that helps place racehorses in new homes after they finish their careers.

Heather Lake gives us a sneak peak of the party.