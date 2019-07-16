Man in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A 28-year-old man was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Escondido, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Ash Street just north of Pennsylvania Avenue, Escondido police Lt. Scott Walters said.

Investigators believe a woman was behind the wheel of a dark gray compact car heading north on Ash Street when she hit the man just past Pennsylvania Avenue and drove off without stopping, Walters said.

The victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of serious injuries, Walters said.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call Officer Steve Braucht, the traffic investigator in charge of the case, at 760-839-4482. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 760-743-8477 or at police.escondido.org.