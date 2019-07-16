Man arrested for stabbing younger brother

SAN DIEGO — An argument between two brothers at a Clairemont home escalated into a stabbing that left a 51-year-old man injured and a 60- year-old man behind bars, police said Tuesday.

Dispatchers received a call around 5:45 p.m. Monday from a person reporting a stabbing at a home in the 4300 block of Miami Court, just southeast of Clairemont Town Square, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Two brothers, ages 51 and 60, were arguing at the home when the older brother stabbed the younger brother at least once, Buttle said.

The younger brother was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

Officers found the 60-year-old man, whose name was not immediately available, in the 5200 block of Mount Etna Drive and took him into custody without incident, Buttle said.