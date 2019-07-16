1 dead, 1 injured in San Carlos home invasion

Posted 7:02 AM, July 16, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:54AM, July 16, 2019

SAN DIEGO — One person is dead after a home burglary in the San Carlos neighborhood ended with a shooting Tuesday morning.

A burglary was reported at 6382 Lakeshore Drive near Lake Murray around 6:30 a.m. with reports of shots fired.

Just before 7 a.m., police confirmed that the burglar had been shot several times and died after fighting with the homeowner. The homeowner was hospitalized with multiple upper body stab wounds but was in stable condition.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.