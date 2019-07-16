1 dead, 1 injured in San Carlos home invasion

SAN DIEGO — One person is dead after a home burglary in the San Carlos neighborhood ended with a shooting Tuesday morning.

A burglary was reported at 6382 Lakeshore Drive near Lake Murray around 6:30 a.m. with reports of shots fired.

Just before 7 a.m., police confirmed that the burglar had been shot several times and died after fighting with the homeowner. The homeowner was hospitalized with multiple upper body stab wounds but was in stable condition.

@SanDiegoPD responded to a burglary in progress on Lake Shore Dr. The suspect was shot and is deceased. The homeowner was transported to hospital with stab wounds to upper torso and is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/Jyi3cZuoTq — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) July 16, 2019

