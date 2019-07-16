Gun shows to return to Del Mar Fairgrounds this fall

DEL MAR, Calif. — The Crossroads of the West gun show will return to the Del Mar Fairgrounds this fall, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday, sourcing officials.
The shows will be held in September and December, according to the newspaper.
Last month, a judge issued a preliminary injunction ruling that the fair board must lift the ban until the lawsuit is settled.
A lawsuit currently in federal courts will determine whether the shows will continue after the winter event, the newspaper reported, citing Richard Valdez, president of the 22nd District Agricultural Association.