Gun shows to return to Del Mar Fairgrounds this fall

DEL MAR, Calif. — The Crossroads of the West gun show will return to the Del Mar Fairgrounds this fall, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday, sourcing officials.

The shows will be held in September and December, according to the newspaper.

Last month, a judge issued a preliminary injunction ruling that the fair board must lift the ban until the lawsuit is settled.

A lawsuit currently in federal courts will determine whether the shows will continue after the winter event, the newspaper reported, citing Richard Valdez, president of the 22nd District Agricultural Association.

Read the U-T’s full story.

