× ‘Friends’ collection coming to Pottery Barn

SAN FRANCISCO — The character Phoebe from “Friends” may not approve of products from Pottery Barn, but she might make an exception for its upcoming collection.

Pottery Barn is releasing a special “Friends”-themed collection on July 30.

The infamous apothecary table from the episode “The One with the Apothecary Table” and other “Central Perk-worthy accents” will celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.

Serena Famalette, a Pottery Barn representative, said that there will be 14 items in the collection, ranging from $13 to $1,099.

Patrick Connolly, a former executive at Pottery Barn’s parent company Williams-Sonoma, once called the apothecary table episode the “gift that keeps on giving,” as “phones light up with catalog requests every time it airs in syndication.”

“Friends” is still one of the most popular shows on Netflix, and the streaming service reportedly paid upwards of $100 million to land the rights to stream it, but it will be leaving the service soon.

The TV studio of WarnerMedia, the parent company of CNN, owns the rights to the show.