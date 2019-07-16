Flesh-eating bacteria hospitalizes local woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The July 4th holiday turned into a nightmare for Noelle Guastucci of University Heights.

Her left foot began to swell and developed a rash. Within minutes, her toes were barely visible.

"The pain was so excruciating. On a scale from one to 10, it was an 11. It felt like someone had poured acid on my foot," said Guastucci.

She was rushed to the emergency room at Kaiser Permanente, where doctors told her she had contracted necrotizing fasciitis -- commonly known as flesh-eating disease.

"I was facing possible amputation. I was told if I had waited a few hours I possibly could've lost my life."

Most people get this bacteria after being in the water, it enters through small cuts or burns.

In Guastucci's case, she doesn't know how she got it. She told FOX 5 she had not been in the water recently.

After 12 days, she got the good news that the antibiotics she was given had apparently worked and the bacteria is no longer a threat. She is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a few days.