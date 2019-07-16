Emmy nominations 2019: See if your favorites made the cut
LOS ANGELES — The nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday.
It was a big morning for the HBO hit “Game of Thrones.” With 32 nominations, the show set a new record for most nominations earned in a single year by any drama series.”
“GOT” already holds the record as the most Emmy-winning primetime series in history with 42. (HBO and CNN share parent company WarnerMedia.)
Read below for a list of nominees in all the major categories and you can see more here.
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”
- Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”
- Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”
- Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
- Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”
- Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”
- Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”
- Joey King, “The Act”
- Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”
- Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
- Don Cheadle, “Black Monday,”
- Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
- Michael Douglas, “The Kominksy Method”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Julia-Louis Dreyfus, “Veep”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
- Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”
- Kit Harrington, “Game of Thrones”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Billy Porter, “Pose”
- Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”
- Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
- Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
- Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
- Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Outstanding reality/competition series
- “The Amazing Race”
- “American Ninja Warrior”
- “Nailed It”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Outstanding variety talk series
- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
- “The Late Late Show with James Corden”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Outstanding limited Series
- “Chernobyl”
- “Escape at Dannemora”
- “Fosse/Verdon”
- ‘Sharp Objects”
- “When They See Us”
Outstanding comedy series
- “Veep”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Barry”
- “The Good Place”
- “Fleabag”
- “Russian Doll”
- “Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding drama series
- “Better Call Saul”
- “Bodyguard”
- “Game of Thrones”
- “Killing Eve”
- “Ozark”
- “Pose”
- “Succession”
- “This Is Us”
This year’s Emmy Awards will air live on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 22.