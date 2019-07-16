East County performing arts center to reopen under new name in September

EL CAJON — Live Nation and the city of El Cajon Tuesday announced a Sept. 13 opening date for the recently renovated East County Performing Arts Center, which has been renamed The Magnolia.

The 1,200-seat theater will open with “Countess Luann and Friends,” a cabaret show starring Luann de Lesseps of “Real Housewives of New York City” fame.

Live Nation, which will operate, book and market The Magnolia, also confirmed future performances by Pat Benatar, Dream Theater, Patti Labelle and Art Garfunkel, among others, with dates booked through March 2020.

“This is a special moment for not only El Cajon but the entire San Diego region,” said El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell. “The completely renovated Magnolia represents another jewel in the continued growth of the entire region.”

The city of El Cajon shuttered the performing arts center in 2009 amid the recession in an effort to cut budget expenditures. Since then, Live Nation has renovated the theater’s interior, adding a VIP lounge, new bars and added legroom between rows.

“The Magnolia will offer an amazing elevated entertainment opportunity for both artists and music fans,” said Ben Weeden, chief operating officer of Live Nation’s clubs and theaters division. “In addition to a spectacular outdoor Plaza Bazaar featuring unique pre-and post-show dining, the theater will offer new state-of-the-art sound, lighting and projection systems. We’re thrilled to join the El Cajon team.”

To buy tickets for upcoming shows and see the full lineup, go to magnoliasandiego.com.