Coronado house destroyed in fire

CORONADO, Calif. -- A house in Coronado was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday.

The fire started shortly before 5 a.m. at the home in the 800 block of Coronado Avenue, according to Coronado Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, the house, which was being remodeled, was full of smoke. They located where the blaze had started and quickly put out the flames, saving a majority of the home's exterior.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the blaze. The cause of the fire was under investigation.