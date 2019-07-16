Coronado house destroyed in fire

Posted 3:56 PM, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:30PM, July 16, 2019

CORONADO, Calif. -- A house in Coronado was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday.

The fire started shortly before 5 a.m. at the home in the 800 block of Coronado Avenue, according to Coronado Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, the house, which was being remodeled, was full of smoke. They located where the blaze had started and quickly put out the flames, saving a majority of the home's exterior.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the blaze. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 32.693526 by -117.191060.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.