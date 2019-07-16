Carjacker on the loose after Bay Terraces theft

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday were searching for a man suspected of carjacking another man on a Bay Terraces street.

The victim was sitting in his 2018 Kia Forte around 9:55 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Manzana Way, near the Hillsborough Recreation Center, when a white van pulled up alongside him, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A man got out of the van and told him he wanted the car, then the victim — assuming the man had a weapon — got out of his car, Buttle said.

Another person driving the van sped away, followed by the thief in the victim’s Kia, which had California license plate 8BCW102, the officer said.

No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the location of the car was asked to call SDPD’s robbery division at 619-531-2299 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.