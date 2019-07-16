× Brush fire threatens homes in Sabre Springs

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire began burning in the Sabre Springs neighborhood east of Interstate 15 around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters were working to extinguish flames that could be seen burning grass and brush around homes in the area. Fire crews attacked the flames with two helicopters and several ground crews. The helicopters could be seen making repeated water drops on the blaze and firefighters on the ground worked along the leading edges of the fire with hoses and hand tools.

By 2 p.m., crews had halted the spread of the fire and were working to put out hot spots and cut a containment line around the fire.

SDFD is working a Vegetation 1st Alarm at POWAY RD & SABRE SPRINGS PKY. The call was received on 07/16/2019 at 12:40:44 PM and unit(s) arrived at 12:49:22 PM. Updates at: https://t.co/asP5vhFzAH #FS19105654 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) July 16, 2019

The cause of the fire was under investigation.