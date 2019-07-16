Brush fire threatens 1 structure in De Luz

Posted 11:48 AM, July 16, 2019, by

DE LUZ, Calif. — Firefighters were battling a small brush fire in the De Luz neighborhood late Tuesday morning, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire officials said they began fighting the fire along the 41100 block of De Luz Murrieta Road around 11:25 a.m. At that time, the fire had burned a half-acre and had a “moderate rate of spread.”

One nearby structure was under threat.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.