Brush fire threatens 1 structure in De Luz

DE LUZ, Calif. — Firefighters were battling a small brush fire in the De Luz neighborhood late Tuesday morning, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire officials said they began fighting the fire along the 41100 block of De Luz Murrieta Road around 11:25 a.m. At that time, the fire had burned a half-acre and had a “moderate rate of spread.”

One nearby structure was under threat.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a 1/2 acre vegetation fire in the area of the 41100 blk of De Luz Murrieta Rd in De Luz. IC reports a moderate rate of spread with one structure threatened.#RanchFire pic.twitter.com/wL3RcSriQg — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 16, 2019

