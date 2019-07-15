× Woman found dead in Mission Valley riverbed ID’d

SAN DIEGO — Officials Monday publicly identified a 59-year-old woman discovered dead under suspicious circumstances last week beneath a bridge in Mission Valley.

The body of Terri Schaffer of San Diego was found submerged in water off the 4200 block of Camino del Rio North shortly before midnight Wednesday, according to police.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Lt. Anthony Dupree of the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities have not released Schaffer’s cause of death and have not disclosed what led investigators to conclude that she was slain.