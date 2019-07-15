U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue visits San Diego County businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue Monday toured local businesses and participated in a signing ceremony for the Trump administration's Pledge to America's Workers Initiative.

Perdue toured a Poway facility owned by the food product and kitchen equipment company Sysco that serves San Diego County from Oceanside to the U.S.-Mexico border.

While there, he attened a signing ceremony for the Pledge to America's Workers, a federal agreement with private sector businesses to create education and job training opportunities for workers in an effort to boost private sector job growth.

Perdue toured the Rancho Guejito Avocado Farm in Escondido and then visited the San Diego Zoo to meet with animal care staff.

Perdue has served as the USDA secretary since April 24, 2017, when the U.S. Senate confirmed him by a vote of 87-11. Prior to serving in President Donald Trump's cabinet, he was the governor of Georgia from 2003 to 2011 and a member of the Georgia state Senate from 1991 to 2002. Perdue is the country's 31st USDA secretary.