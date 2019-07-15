× San Marcos teens launch CBD company specializing in dog treats

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — From doughnuts to dog treats, hemp-derived CBD is quickly becoming a multibillion dollar business with mainstream appeal.

Riley Abels of San Marcos and Cameron Conrad, both 19, developed a line of cannabidiol (CBD) products, including oils and organic dog treats. The line is called driiip, a name the duo says was derived from their original line of CBD drops.

Like marijuana, CBD oil is extracted from cannabis. It is the non-psychoactive ingredient found in hemp and marijuana.

Cannabidiol is said to provide positive effects for people who suffer from anxiety and chronic pain. “You can use them to resolve pain and reduce workplace anxiety, or anxiety in general. You could even use the drops to counteract addiction,” Abels said. According to a recent study, when given to patients with heroin addiction cannabidiol reduced the patients’ cravings and anxiety levels.

Dogs have an endocannabinoid system (ECS) that functions like that in people by regulating the animals’ bodies and returning them to a state of internal balance. Abels and Conrad created custom CBD-infused dog treats with select organic ingredients, including peanut butter and bananas. “The treats could be given to your pet as a reward, or when they seem stressed,” Conrad said.

“When the recent earthquake hit, I had given my dog a CBD treat,” Conrad said. He lives on the 23rd floor of a high-rise apartment complex where shaking was “intense” following the recent earthquakes that shook Southern California.