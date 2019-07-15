Shots fired near Spring Valley marijuana dispensary

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Shots were fired early Monday morning near a Spring Valley marijuana dispensary, but no one was struck by the gunfire, authorities said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly after midnight from a person who reported hearing the sound of gunshots near a business in the 9000 block of Olive Drive, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Ted Greenawald said.

Deputies responded to the scene and found shell casings in the area, Greenawald said.

No injuries were reported and no suspect descriptions were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.