Police identify man found shot to death in car
SAN DIEGO — Authorities Monday identified a 20-year-old man who was found fatally shot over the weekend inside a car alongside a Bay Terraces-area street.
Patrol officers responding to a report of a possible traffic accident in the 7000 block of Paradise Valley Road shortly after midnight Saturday found Joaquin Ruiz of San Diego unconscious inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, authorities said.
“It did not appear the car was involved in a traffic collision,” homicide Lt. Anthony Dupree said.
Medics took Ruiz to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The circumstances of the fatal shooting were unclear. No suspects in the case have been publicly identified.
32.689883 -117.044328