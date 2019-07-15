Police identify man found shot to death in car

San Diego police at the scene of a shooting in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Monday identified a 20-year-old man who was found fatally shot over the weekend inside a car alongside a Bay Terraces-area street.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a possible traffic accident in the 7000 block of Paradise Valley Road shortly after midnight Saturday found Joaquin Ruiz of San Diego unconscious inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, authorities said.

“It did not appear the car was involved in a traffic collision,” homicide Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

Medics took Ruiz to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the fatal shooting were unclear. No suspects in the case have been publicly identified.

