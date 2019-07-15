New scooter company looking to roll into San Diego as city threatens to revoke permits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Monday marks two weeks since the City of San Diego launched tightened regulations for motorized bikes and scooters -- but people aren't seeing much improvement.

The biggest issues people are noticing and reporting to the city are the consistent speeding in congested areas like the boardwalk and scooters still being left outside of designated staging areas.

In the city's letter to device operators, it claims permits will be revoked or not renewed if the devices are repeatedly found in violation.

Just as the public is seeing more and more enforcement and issues with people on the motorized scooters and bikes, another similar business wants to market to people in San Diego.

"Even the mayor and his office said that we’re looking for alternative means of transportation so we see the need and we think the scooters are a great answer to the problem," said Morgan West, co-owner of The Real Scooters.

The difference with these scooters being the rider would own it as opposed to rent it.

"We think there’s a middle ground for the price point and the capability of what ours will do," said West.

With a price tag of $1,700, The Real Scooters can go up to 35 miles per hour and travel up to around 60 miles before they need a recharge. They’re meant to be seen as an alternative to your car, similar to a bike or motorcycle.

"People aren’t going to be leaving them in front of ADA ramps, fire hydrants or private property because they own them. They’re not just going to leave them there for someone to mess with or destroy, which you see a lot of with the rideshares," explained West.

Even though private companies don’t have to follow city regulations, it still means you do. That includes slowing down in areas like the boardwalk and following all other rules of the road.

"It’s up to our customers to know their local laws and regulations because literally every jurisdiction is different," said West.

The Real Scooters are sold online throughout the United States, but are primarily marketing to Charlotte, North Carolina and San Diego as of right now.

Meanwhile, the city says it’s going to begin stepping up enforcement of the new regulations, impounding more bikes and scooters when they’re found to be breaking the rules.