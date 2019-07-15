Local team opens World TeamTennis season with a win

SAN DIEGO — Ryan Harrison and his sister-in-law Christina McHale each won two sets as the San Diego Aviators opened the 2019 World TeamTennis season with a 23-11 win over the New York Empire Sunday in New York City.

McHale opened the match at the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning in the Bronx by teaming with Kaitlyn Christian for a 5-0 women’s doubles victory over Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Kirsten Flipkens. McHale then defeated Flipkens 5-2 in the second set of women’s singles.

Harrison and Christian were 5-2 winners in mixed doubles, increasing the Aviators’ lead to 15-4 in the third set. Neal Skupski and Martinez Sanchez began the set for New York, but Skupski was replaced by John Isner with the Empire duo trailing 2-1.

The Aviators’ only loss came in the fourth set when Harrison and Jonny O’Mara lost 5-3 to Isner and Skupski.

Harrison concluded the match with a 5-2 victory over Isner, who is 15th in the Association of Tennis Professionals’ singles rankings.

The Aviators will begin the season with four road matches in four days. The team will play their home opener Friday against the Las Vegas Rollers at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad.