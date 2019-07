Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- Superheroes and villains will be taking over downtown San Diego for the 50th anniversary of Comic-Con International. Bellus Academy, a local makeup and hair school, is lending a helping hand to those looking to up their cosplay game.

For $25, cosplayers can get a full makeup job at any of the three Bellus locations in San Diego by appointment only.

Heather Lake takes a look at some of the comics-inspired looks.