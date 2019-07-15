Green Camaro driver suspected of DUI after crashing into parked cars

Posted 1:56 PM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:13PM, July 15, 2019

A green Chevy Camaro crashed into two parked cars in Liberty Station early Monday morning.

SAN DIEGO — The power to a traffic signal was cut after a green Chevy Camaro crashed into two parked vehicles in Liberty Station early Monday morning, police said.

A man was driving the Camaro on Laning Road around 1 a.m. Monday when he crashed into a car and a van. The impact caused the car, a silver Kia, to hit an electrical box, which shut off a nearby traffic signal.

Meanwhile, the Camaro rolled and landed on its roof, with one tire ripped free. San Diego police said the driver was taken to a hospital and was suspected of DUI.

As of Monday morning, the driver had not been taken into custody.

No other people were hurt in the crash.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.