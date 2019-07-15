× Green Camaro driver suspected of DUI after crashing into parked cars

SAN DIEGO — The power to a traffic signal was cut after a green Chevy Camaro crashed into two parked vehicles in Liberty Station early Monday morning, police said.

A man was driving the Camaro on Laning Road around 1 a.m. Monday when he crashed into a car and a van. The impact caused the car, a silver Kia, to hit an electrical box, which shut off a nearby traffic signal.

Meanwhile, the Camaro rolled and landed on its roof, with one tire ripped free. San Diego police said the driver was taken to a hospital and was suspected of DUI.

As of Monday morning, the driver had not been taken into custody.

No other people were hurt in the crash.