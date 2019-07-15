× Great white shark washes up on Carlsbad beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A young great white shark washed up on a beach in Carlsbad Sunday.

Christiano Goulart was at a birthday party at Carlsbad State Beach when he spotted the dead shark north of Tower 33. It was reported to California State Park lifeguards at about 11 a.m.

When the lifeguards on duty notified SeaWorld about the shark, SeaWorld officials reported it to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Jorge Moreno with the California Department of Parks and Recreation said the NOAA authorized visiting members of the CSU Long Beach Shark Lab to remove the shark. “Dead marine life often washes up on state beaches and lifeguards work with appropriate authorities to remove and/or study these animals,” Moreno said.

Officials who saw photos of the shark guessed it to be about seven or eight feet in length, while witnesses pinpointed its size at closer to five or six feet. According to Moreno, the shark was likely a juvenile.

Though the cause of death has not yet been confirmed, Moreno said the shark did have injuries. “There were possible gaff hook injuries around (the) left side of jaw,” Moreno said, adding that it was likely the wounds had been caused by a fisherman.