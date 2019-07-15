Former NHL coach Kevin Dineen to coach San Diego Gulls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Former Florida Panthers coach Kevin Dineen will coach the San Diego Gulls, their NHL parent team the Anaheim Ducks announced Monday.

Dineen succeeds Dallas Eakins, who was promoted in June to coach the Ducks after coaching the Gulls throughout their first four seasons in the American Hockey League.

"Kevin brings more than 30 years of valuable experience as a player and coach in professional hockey," said Ducks executive vice president/general manager Bob Murray. "We are committed to continue a winning tradition in San Diego, and Kevin will help the organization achieve those goals."

This will be Dineen's second stint coaching the Ducks' AHL affiliate. He coached the Portland Pirates from 2005-11. They were the Ducks' AHL affiliate from 2005-2008.

"I'm thrilled to return to the Anaheim Ducks organization and join one of the flagship franchises in the American Hockey League," Dineen said. "Player development has always been a priority in the organization, and it was with great satisfaction to see so many AHL players go on to win the Stanley Cup in 2007.

"I look forward to continue a culture of developing NHL players here in San Diego."

Dineen coached the Panthers to the Southeast Division championship in the 2011-12 season, but was fired 16 games into his third season.

Dineen was an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2014 until being fired on Nov. 6, 2018 with coach Joel Quenneville and fellow assistant Ulf Samuelsson after the team got off to a 6-6-3 start.

Dineen also coached Canada's women's hockey team to the gold medal in the 2014 Olympics.

Dineen played right wing in the NHL for 19 seasons. His late father Bill coached him for two seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers.