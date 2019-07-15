City leaders to vote on proposed gun safety law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A key vote scheduled for Monday could affect how San Diego gun owners store their guns.

City leaders will be voting Monday afternoon on a proposed ordinance that would require all guns kept in the home to be stored in either a locked container or a container that is disabled with a trigger lock.

The law will also look to crack down on gun theft. Nearly 1,000 stolen guns were linked to crimes committed in the County of San Diego from 2011 to 2016.

Fifteen California cities have already adopted the law. Studies have shown that safe firearm storage is the most effective way to stop gun deaths or injuries to children.