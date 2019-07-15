Small brush fire in I-8 median affecting traffic

CAMPO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a brush fire Monday afternoon in a center median of Interstate 8 in Campo, Cal Fire said.

The fire was reported in the center divide of I-8 near Crestwood Road shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. Lanes were briefly shut down on eastbound and westbound I-8.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is en route to a vegetation fire in the center divide of I-8 near Crestwood Rd in Campo.#CrestwoodFire pic.twitter.com/lOeQknFKeK — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 15, 2019

Around 2:15 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire’s forward progress had been stopped and firefighters were working to extinguish the flames that remained in the center divide.

According to Caltrans, one lane in each direction was reopened to traffic at about 2:15 p.m.