Wildfire threatens buildings in rural East County

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were working to put out a vegetation fire in Campo near Interstate 8 and Old Highway 80 Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The fire had burned one acre by 1:30 p.m. Firefighters said the fire threatened structures in the area and was spreading quickly.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and cooperators are at scene of a 1 acre vegetation fire in the area of I-8 and Old Hwy 80 in Campo. First in resources report a rapid rate of spread with structures threatened.#CrestwoodIC pic.twitter.com/RxNEOQXsYW — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 14, 2019

