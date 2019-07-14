Wildfire threatens buildings in rural East County

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were working to put out a vegetation fire in Campo near Interstate 8 and Old Highway 80 Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The fire had burned one acre by 1:30 p.m. Firefighters said the fire threatened structures in the area and was spreading quickly.

