Padres host Coast Guard Appreciation Day

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will host U.S. Coast Guard Appreciation Day at Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park.

Approximately 100 representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard will be recognized during a baseline ceremony. Nine representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard will take the field to greet Padres starters as part of “Military Take the Field.”

Here’s the #Padres lineup Sunday afternoon against Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/JOHAXjbzGh — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 14, 2019

A pregame flyover will be conducted by two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters from U.S Coast Guard Sector San Diego.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Command Master Chief Greg Via. Chief Boatswain’s Mate Michael Gould, the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve Enlisted Person of the Year, will ring the Mission Bell.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Dalager will perform the national anthem before the game and “God Bless America” during the seventh-inning stretch.

The game is also Charlie Brown Day, Bruce Lee Tribute Day and Panama Heritage Day.

The Padres are offering a Charlie Brown Day ticket package that includes a limited-edition Padres-themed bobblehead depicting the character from the “Peanuts” comic strip.

The Padres customary Martial Arts Day will be known as Bruce Lee Tribute Day to celebrate his legacy and immense contribution to martial arts. The team is offering a ticket package including a limited-edition Lee “Flying Man”-themed Padres T-shirt.

A portion of each ticket package sold will benefit the Bruce Lee Foundation, which conducts a program giving underprivileged youth the opportunity to pursue martial arts and a summer camp where children learn about Lee and discover his messages on building confidence and unlimited potential.

The Padres are also offering a ticket package including a limited- edition Panama-themed Padres hat. A portion of each ticket package sold will benefit House of Panama, a nonprofit organization that presents to the public the traditions, music and culture of Panama.

Panama’s capital Panama City is a sister city of San Diego. Atlanta third baseman Johan Camargo was born and raised in Panama.

KidsFest will begin at 10:30 a.m. with activities including bounce houses, inflatables, games, face painting and balloon artists.

Two Padres players will sign autographs from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Park at the Park. A Compadres Kids membership is required to participate in the signings. Membership is free and available on-site or online at http://www.padres.com/compadres.

Children 14 and under will be able to run the bases on the field after the game. Children and their families can begin lining up following the conclusion of the eighth inning at the top of the ramp leading to the Craft Pier on K Street. Compadres Kids members will receive front-of-the-line privileges by lining up at the Park Boulevard Gate Plaza.