Mustang driver runs off after losing control, pinning woman to wall

The driver of this Mustang lost control and hit two people crossing the street, pinning one of them against a wall.

SAN DIEGO — An out-of-control Mustang driver crashed into two pedestrians Sunday in the East Village area of San Diego, authorities said.

It happened at 12:20 a.m. in the 300 block of 14th Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 24-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were crossing 14th Street in an unmarked crosswalk. They were about three-quarters of the way when an unknown person in a 2013 Ford Mustang lost control while attempting a U-turn and crashed into them, Heims said.

The woman was pinned against a wall, suffering an open fracture of her lower left leg and a fractured left hip, he said. The man had multiple abrasions.

The Mustang driver fled the scene on foot and was not located, Heims said.

