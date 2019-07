SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a collision with a white Chevrolet van, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:26 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 at Via De San Ysidro, just north of Interstate 805, the California Highway Patrol said.

The motorcyclist was down in lanes when CHP officers arrived, protected by a tow truck that stopped to render assistance, the CHP said.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.