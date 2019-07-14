Man says DoorDash driver ate half his meal before delivering it

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The convenience of ordering food to your doorstep with the tap of a finger can be tempting — but it can also come with issues.

Chris Payton of York County said he ordered food from Dickey’s Barbecue in West Manchester Township using DoorDash, a food delivery app that sends its own drivers to pick up orders from restaurants and deliver them right to a customer’s door.

After the driver dropped off his food, Payton said he opened the box and discovered half of it had been eaten. Two of the six ribs he ordered were gone and what appeared to be bite marks were left behind.

“I was just dumbfounded. I was really shocked that something like that would happen,” Payton said.

Payton believes the DoorDash delivery driver is to blame. “I guess she just pulls over to the side of the road and just decides to have herself a little snack before she delivers,” Payton said.

The employee at Dickey’s Barbecue who handled the order confirmed Payton’s story and said they have had previous issues with the same DoorDash driver.

“It’s just crazy. I don’t understand people, why they would do something like that,” Payton said. “You pay for that, you expect to get it; you pay for a service.”

Dozens of similar complaints from other DoorDash customers across the country can be found online.

DoorDash did not respond to requests for comment.

Payton said even though DoorDash refunded his money, he hopes the driver is reprimanded for their actions. “Treat your customers with respect. Treat somebody like you would like to be treated yourself.”