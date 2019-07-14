Man caught hiding heroin, crack in his buttocks

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after deputies reportedly found him hiding drugs in a very personal place.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled Derick McKay over for speeding on July 11.

When he started talking to McKay, he noticed that he seemed nervous and that there was a smell of marijuana in the car. McKay claimed he didn’t have anything illegal in his custody, but deputies decided to investigate further.

After he was brought to jail for driving on a suspended license, McKay confessed to hiding narcotics in his buttocks, deputies said.

McKay then proceeded to remove more than a dozen small bags from his behind, including a small bag of crack, eight small bags of heroin, two small bags of Molly, a small bag of marijuana, 12 Lortab pills and 12 Oxycodone pills.

McKay is now facing multiple charges and is currently being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office said he has a criminal history dating back to 2008.