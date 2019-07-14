Fire threatens home amid excessive heat warning in East County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMPO, Calif. – A vegetation fire came within feet of at least one home in Campo Sunday afternoon. It was the second blaze Cal Fire battled Sunday as crews monitored a third fire along the U.S.-Mexico border that burned 100 acres in the U.S.

The fire in Campo reached resident Elizabeth Indish's yard. “I saw smoke and I thought it was my house. They wouldn’t let us in because of the fire and the fire trucks and sheriffs that were here,” Indish told FOX 5. “So we went over the poster road and we could see, and I thought, ‘My house is on fire!’”

Indish said she was relieved when firefighters allowed her to return home to check on her four pets and son. “I thank the Lord that my house is okay and my dogs are okay, my son’s okay," Indish said. "I’m thankful for the firemen getting the fire out so quickly."

The fire came the same day the National Weather Service alerted residents in San Diego County deserts of an excessive heat warning, which is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. Residents are urged to take precautions against the heat, including:

Seek air conditioning

Stay hydrated

Dress for the heat

People in areas under the excessive heat warning have also been encouraged to be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illnesses -- especially heat stroke, which can be deadly. Signs of heat stroke include vomiting, confusion, throbbing headache, decreased alertness, unconsciousness, weak pulse, shallow breathing and seizures.