Djokovic defeats Federer in epic Wimbledon men’s final

Posted 11:11 AM, July 14, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:38AM, July 14, 2019

LONDON — Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in an epic Wimbledon Singles final, determined by a tie-break in the fifth set.

Djokovic saved two match points to beat Federer in the longest ever singles final at Wimbledon at four hours, 57 minutes. Besides the time, the final was also historic as it was the first to feature a tiebreak in the decider at 12-12.

Winning all three tiebreaks was the key for Djokovic in the 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3) victory. He saved the two match points on Federer’s serve at 8-7 after initially holding a 4-2 lead in the fifth.

Djokovic won a fifth Wimbledon and 16th major to pull within two of Rafael Nadal and four of men’s leader Federer.

