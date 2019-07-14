Djokovic defeats Federer in epic Wimbledon men’s final

LONDON — Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in an epic Wimbledon Singles final, determined by a tie-break in the fifth set.

INCREDIBLE. After saving 2 Championship points, Novak Djokovic is the 2019 Wimbledon Singles champion🏆 The now 5-time champion has successfully defended his title!#Wimbledon #JoinTheStory pic.twitter.com/VRghkzVDT8 — Wimbledon Channel (@WimbledonChnl) July 14, 2019

Djokovic saved two match points to beat Federer in the longest ever singles final at Wimbledon at four hours, 57 minutes. Besides the time, the final was also historic as it was the first to feature a tiebreak in the decider at 12-12.

Pure entertainment. A tie-break will decide the 2019 Wimbledon champion!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lhQtjkkiPl — Wimbledon Channel (@WimbledonChnl) July 14, 2019

Winning all three tiebreaks was the key for Djokovic in the 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3) victory. He saved the two match points on Federer’s serve at 8-7 after initially holding a 4-2 lead in the fifth.

Djokovic won a fifth Wimbledon and 16th major to pull within two of Rafael Nadal and four of men’s leader Federer.