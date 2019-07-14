Cyclists ride across the country to raise money for children with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- Five cyclists are riding thousands of miles across the country to raise money for children in San Diego with special needs.

The ride kicked off Sunday at Chabad of Poway. Five cyclists will pedal 3,100 miles across 12 states with the goal of raising $75,000 for The Friendship Circle of San Diego, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children with special needs.

One of the charity’s founding members was Lori Kaye, the woman who was killed at Chabad of Poway in April after a gunman opened fire in the synagogue.

“They wanted to dedicate this to Lori so that every mile that they’re riding could be in her memory and to bring awareness. Lori was all about goodness and kindness. She personified that,” Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein said. “The Friendship Circle is about goodness and kindness. It’s pure altruistic kindness: Giving a hug to children with special needs and teaching teenagers to think about others.”

The ride will take about six weeks and will eventually end in Brooklyn, New York.