Deputy saves infant’s life after stopping a car for speeding

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — When Deputy Will Kimbro stopped a car for speeding last month, he didn’t know he would end up saving an infant’s life.

The dramatic episode, which took place during a routine patrol in Berkeley County, South Carolina, on June 11, was caught on a newly released video recorded by the officer’s body camera.

As Kimbro stopped the vehicle, the driver got out of the car and shouted that the baby had stopped breathing after drinking from a bottle, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. The baby’s body was limp and blueish from lack of oxygen, the sheriff’s office said.

After asking the mother, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat, for the baby’s name, the deputy put the baby on her lap, checked the baby’s pulse and started massaging her chest as part of lifesaving first aid. “Come on baby, cry for me, cry for me,” the deputy was heard saying. “Open those eyes, sweetheart.”

As the baby started crying, Kimbro said, “As long as she’s crying like that she’s breathing. I want you to cry. Come on.”

“I think she’s gonna be OK. She’s breathing,” the officer said to reassure the mother. He continued performing CPR, explaining that the baby’s breathing pattern was stopping and starting.

The baby’s chest finally started moving again, indicating that she was breathing on her own. When an emergency medical team arrived, Kimbro and the mother recounted what happened.

The baby was taken to a local hospital for observation and later released, sheriff’s spokeswoman Carli R. Drayton said. “As far as we know, the baby has been doing well,” Drayton said.

“Because of Deputy Kimbro’s steadfast, professional and heroic response, the 12-day-old baby was able to live,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Kimbro was awarded a medal for his heroic actions.