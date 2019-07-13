Woman treated for burn injuries in apartment fire

One woman was taken to a hospital to treat burn injuries after a fire broke out in a Spring Valley apartment Friday night.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A fire damaged at least two apartment units and left 16 people displaced Friday night, San Miguel Fire Battalion Chief Andy Lawler said.

The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. Friday at an apartment building located at 9119 Jamacha Road in Spring Valley. The fire started in the bedroom of one unit and spread to a second unit, Lawler said.

One woman was taken to a hospital for burn injuries on her arm. No one else was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

